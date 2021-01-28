Polkadot (DOT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.10 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $16.92 or 0.00052215 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion and $3.10 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00130688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00332197 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,039,010,166 coins and its circulating supply is 905,123,744 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

