PolypuX Hits Market Capitalization of $129,951.83 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $129,951.83 and approximately $406.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00051853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00272673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037016 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

Buying and Selling PolypuX

PolypuX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

