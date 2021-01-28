PolySwarm Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $16,587.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

PolySwarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars.

