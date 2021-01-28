Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Trading Up 7.4%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s share price was up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.81 and last traded at $59.25. Approximately 1,649,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 560,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 114.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 2.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 238.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 61,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

