PopularCoin (POP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 83.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $110,672.51 and approximately $76.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00407270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00045057 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,819.61 or 0.99574585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00025118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,143,012,479 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

