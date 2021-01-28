Populous Reaches Market Cap of $63.99 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Populous has a market capitalization of $63.99 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Populous has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.05 or 0.00874711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04140592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

PPT is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

