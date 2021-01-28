Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POAHY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

POAHY opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

