Poseidon Network (QQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.46 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $47.46 million and $368,718.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network's official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network's official website is poseidon.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

