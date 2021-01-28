PotCoin Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $768.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,162.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.53 or 0.04048368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00398759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.20 or 0.01203768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00512861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 222.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00404243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00260807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00023240 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,603,402 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

