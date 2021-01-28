Power Ledger (POWR) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $45.44 million and $4.70 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00898299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.97 or 0.04202167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a token. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

