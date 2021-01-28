PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Gap Down to $8.01

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.12. PowerFleet shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

