PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Gap Down to $8.01

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.12. PowerFleet shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.
PowerFleet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWFL)
PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.