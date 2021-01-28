PowerPool (CVP) One Day Volume Hits $6.73 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $16.21 million and $6.73 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can now be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00008724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00054541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00133544 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039886 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

