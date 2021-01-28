PowerPool Price Reaches $2.76 on Major Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and $7.25 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00008073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00124850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00262598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00330274 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.