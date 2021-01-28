PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Hits Market Cap of $11.45 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and $302,367.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00867438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.66 or 0.04137986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PTF is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

