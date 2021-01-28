PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,798 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of PPL worth $27,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 90,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

