Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) were down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 1,660,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,078,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 98.29% and a negative net margin of 258.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

