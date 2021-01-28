Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Trading 10.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)’s share price was up 10.7% on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Premier Financial traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 299,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 137,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

PFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Premier Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

