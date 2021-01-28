PressOne (PRS) Price Tops $0.0099

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $62,197.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00895568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.77 or 0.04194897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017926 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

