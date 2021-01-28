Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.18-3.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance at approx $3.18 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBH opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

