PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Up 44,725.0% in January

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 44,725.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,966,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 782,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About PreveCeutical Medical
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.