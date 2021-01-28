PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Up 44,725.0% in January

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 44,725.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,966,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 782,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program, which provide relief from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical peptide therapeutic applications; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

