Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.71

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.71 and last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 346358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

