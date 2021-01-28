Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.71

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.71 and last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 346358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.
About Primerica (NYSE:PRI)
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
