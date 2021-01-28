Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.32 and last traded at $39.32. Approximately 4,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 91,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

