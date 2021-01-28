Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.15

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 212348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,031,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,365,947.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $453,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.