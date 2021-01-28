Privatix Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,853.94 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 214.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Privatix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $68,853.94 and $23,136.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Privatix has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00900852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.08 or 0.04189137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017666 BTC.

Privatix (PRIX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

