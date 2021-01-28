PRiVCY (PRIV) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $27,429.23 and approximately $11.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00062985 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

