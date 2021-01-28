Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Trading Down 2.5%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.93. Approximately 226,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 184,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Procure Space ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.60% of Procure Space ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

