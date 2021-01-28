Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 2,310 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $115,014.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,039.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Jennifer Bealer sold 289 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $11,190.08.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $46,573.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Jennifer Bealer sold 280 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $8,405.60.

PGNY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 1,096,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 402.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $30,930,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth about $11,063,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

