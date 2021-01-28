Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $115,014.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,039.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $1,520,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,557,124 shares of company stock worth $53,327,663. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

