Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Up 5%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.60 and last traded at $46.52. Approximately 735,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 807,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 422.91 and a beta of 1.83.
In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $692,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,124 shares of company stock valued at $53,327,663 in the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,930,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after buying an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $11,063,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.