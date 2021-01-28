Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Up 5%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.60 and last traded at $46.52. Approximately 735,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 807,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 422.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $692,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,124 shares of company stock valued at $53,327,663 in the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,930,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after buying an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $11,063,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

