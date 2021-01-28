Project Pai Price Down 10.4% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $168,999.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,726,329,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,637,331 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.