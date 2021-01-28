Project-X (NANOX) Price Hits $15,308.45 on Top Exchanges

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Project-X has a total market cap of $1,198.10 and $7.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project-X coin can now be bought for approximately $15,308.45 or 0.44538653 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project-X has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00261550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.

Project-X Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

