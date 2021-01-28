Proofpoint (PFPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Proofpoint to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Proofpoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.