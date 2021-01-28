Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) Shares Up 18.7%

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) traded up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $15.43. 15,676,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the average session volume of 2,777,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $33,713,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,003,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,452,000. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.