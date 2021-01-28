Propy Reaches Market Cap of $6.14 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Propy has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $121,483.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Propy has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.04 or 0.00891839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00052461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.79 or 0.04287403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017812 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

