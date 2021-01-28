PROS (PRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect PROS to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. Also, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,401.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,423. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

