ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Trading 1.4% Higher

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)’s stock price were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 7,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 2,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 444.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.37% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

