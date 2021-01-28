ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) Trading Down 0.7%

ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24. 310 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Merger ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) by 150.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

