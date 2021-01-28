ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Shares Up 1%

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.29 and last traded at $79.29. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.12.

