ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $50.75. 4,462,091 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 1,616,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 112,294 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.