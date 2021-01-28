ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 3,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RXD)

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

