Prosper Market Capitalization Achieves $7.73 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Prosper has traded up 177.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper token can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00006015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00127484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00272283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.