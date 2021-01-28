ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in January

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PKTX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,822. ProtoKinetix has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.