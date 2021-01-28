Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

