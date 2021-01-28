Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRYMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prysmian in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Prysmian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Prysmian alerts:

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.