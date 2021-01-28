PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Short Interest Up 3,142.9% in January

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a growth of 3,142.9% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Shares of SMNUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,573. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.