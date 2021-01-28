Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.36

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and traded as low as $32.73. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 106,174 shares trading hands.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

