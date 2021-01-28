PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Capitalization Achieves $366,611.97

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $366,611.97 and $28,121.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00874829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.35 or 0.04155051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017962 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

