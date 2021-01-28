Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the December 31st total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 231,478 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,706. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.