Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.18. 162,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 158,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.14.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

