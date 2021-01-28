PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 5,478,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,603,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 785,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 131,337 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 62,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

